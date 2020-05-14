Eviction Suspension Extended Until June 1st !!!

Eviction suspensions are extended until June 1st. According to Gov. Tate Reeves “I want people to know that we have set an end date for our suspension on evictions. This was important to me. I want to give enough time for people to get the money that they need together to make a rent payment if they have fallen behind. This was a two-month suspension that I hope helped people through this most painful time. The eviction process isn’t immediate. You still have time to get your house in order.” The original suspension order was set to expire on May 11th.