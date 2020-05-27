Expert: Slow economic recovery for Mississippi amid virus

The state economist says Mississippi can expect a long, slow economic recovery from the shock of job losses and the steep decline in commercial activity tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Darrin Webb spoke to legislators Tuesday. He said that at the end of 2019, Mississippi’s gross domestic product was just short of the level it had been when the Great Recession began in 2008.

He predicted it could be 2023 before Mississippi reaches that 2008 level again for jobs and economic activity.

The state Health Department says Tuesday that Mississippi has had at least 13,731 confirmed cases and 652 deaths from the coronavirus. (AP)