Wednesday, 8/31/22

12:12 a.m – Neshoba Deputies were asked to perform extra patrols by a resident on Road 101.

6:12 a.m. – Nehsoba Deputies responded to an accident, possibly with a child involved in Hwy. 15 near Road 2222.

9:03 P.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a burning stump on Road 1343.