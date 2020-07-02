Face Masks Required Says Chief Cyrus Ben

Face Masks are required. Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben Signed Executive Order 2020-6 yesterday requiring that face masks be worn in all tribal lands. “It is in the best interest of the public, peace, health, welfare, safety and preservation of lives and protection of tribal members,” Chief Ben stated in the order. Anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask while interacting with the public on tribal lands including indoor spaces such as businesses, worship places, government buildings or public spaces. Masks are also required outside where social distancing is not possible.