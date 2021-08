The deadline for Fall baseball and softball at McMillan Park is almost here. Children ages 3-12 are eligible. T-ball will be available for ages 3-4 with baseball and softball divided in to additional age groups from 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Registration deadline is August 20th and the fee is $50. For additional information or application forms, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.