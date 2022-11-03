HomeLeakeFallen Tree Causes Crash in Leake

Fallen Tree Causes Crash in Leake

by

Thursday, November 3, 2022

6:09 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting that a tree fell in the roadway as a car was traveling on Hwy 16 West near the Natchez Trace. The vehicle did hit the tree. No one was injured.

1:04 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call stating there was possible drug activity occurring on Mars Hill Rd.

1:53 p.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 16 West near Thrifty Nickel. No major injuries were reported.

3:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies were requested to assist a person whose vehicle broke down in the roadway on Hwy 35 near the Twin City area.

