Fallen Tree Causes Multiple Accidents

5:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were dispatched to the Natchez Trace Parkway near the area of Highway 429 where a tree fell across the entire roadway. Two vehicles struck the tree in the early morning hours. No injuries were reported.

6:08 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department dispatched to a vehicle fire on Highway 25 North. The SUV had been traveling northbound on Highway 25 North near Susie Lane.

12:43 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Alena Drive in response to a disturbance call.

12:56 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Wilcher Road.

1:25 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Allen Road in response to reports of a disturbance there.