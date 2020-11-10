Fallen Veterans Monument to be Unveiled At Dewitt-Deweese Park Tomorrow

The new Fallen Veterans Monument will be unveiled tomorrow as part of a Veterans day event at Dewitt-Deweese Park In Philadelphia. According to monument replacement committee chairman Ray Crocker, “the monument will replace the original one damaged by a tornado in November 2019. It will honor 102 veterans from the community including one recently identified after being declared missing in action since the Korean war.” Mr. Crocker said “It has been a year of hard work with many people from the community including elected officials, monument committee members as well as many others working together for this to happen. The monument will be a jewel of our community for years to come. God has really blessed us by bringing all of this together. We will always remember those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.” The event starts at 11:00 am tomorrow.

Below are a list of committee members

Mayor James Young

Supervisor Obbie Riley

Treasurer Cecil Hooker

Secretary Kyle James

Member Tim Gibbs

Member Tim Moore

Member Stanley Backstrom

Chairman Ray Crocker

photo) New Monument prior to unveiling