False ID, Bad Check, and Identity Theft in Neshoba Arrests

BRANDON BREKEEN, 24, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $500.

CHAUNCEY D CLEMONS, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

LACYNTHIA DIXON, 39, of Philadelphia, False ID Information X 2, Failure to Appear, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2, $0, $400.

CLAUDE KELSO FISACKERLY IV, 24, of Union, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

JOHN A GILBERT, 43, of Union, Contempt of Court, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JERRION DEJUAN HICKMAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CASEY HORTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

MARCUS JACK, 38, of West Point, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JEREMY CAIN KINDLE, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, PPD. Bond $5,000.

EDWIN CHRIS MALONE, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DARRELL E MCBEATH, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $600.

JOSHUA LAMAR MOORE, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations X 2, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

RAYMOND MURRELL, 49, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $400, $500, $600.

JEFFREY PIERCE SR, 54, of Chunky, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $600.

JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

NATASHA JOE SANDERS, 32, of Philadelphia, Identity Theft, PPD. Bond $2,000.

BRENDA SUE SHAFFER, 65, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

NATHAN K SMITH, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JARROD KEITH STUART, 34, of Union, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID Information, CPD. Bond $600, $0.

JOSEPH DAVID TALBERT, 42, of Lake, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN TOLBERT, 30, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

DENISE WILLIAMS, 41, of Columbus, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800, $800.

CHANON W WILSON, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.