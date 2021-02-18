Family of six stranded overnight on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Leake County

A family of six traveling on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Milepost 145 was stranded overnight. A fallen tree caused their trailer to become stuck. The driver unhooked the trailer and continued driving. The vehicle slid off the roadway forcing the family to spend the night on the Parkway. With the assistance Leake County volunteer fire department, the family was rescued around noon today.

Travelers are advised to stay off the Natchez Trace Parkway. There are numerous downed trees and icy conditions spanning the 444-mile roadway. More trees are expected to fall and the Parkway will continue to hold snow and ice over the next couple of days. Workers will not respond to downed trees until safe to do so.

“Trees with ice buildup can fall at any time” stated Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “Although the road conditions may start to improve, falling trees will continue to remain a big threat. The family was very fortunate that additional trees did not fall while they spent the night in below freezing temperatures. I was glad to see they were rescued. I urge all motorists to stay home or use alternative routes. Please allow the Parkway to thaw and Parkway personnel to remove any hazards before motorists return to enjoy the scenic drive.”

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a unit of the National Park Service designated for recreational use. We do not salt or plow the road. Conditions may improve on other local roads before they do on the Parkway. We strongly recommend motorists find alternate routes if they must travel at this time, avoid the Natchez Trace.

Parkway facilities remain closed. Conditions will be updated via our website, www.nps.gov/natr and on Facebook with photos @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS. Current weather information is available through your local radio and television stations.

In the event of an emergency on the Natchez Trace Parkway, please call the Parkway Communications Center at (800) 300-PARK (7275) or 911.