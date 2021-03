The farmers market is coming to Carthage. The decision was reached last night by the Board of Aldermen and Carthage Mayor Vivians at a special call meeting. The market will operate under the Mayor’s Health Council and is eligible for a 10k grant.The City Council approved the motion for the Mayor’s Health Council to accept that grant. There will be no cost to the city. The market will be located behind McMillan Park and will operate every Tuesday from 8:00am-12:30pm starting in May until August.