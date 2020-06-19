No Fire Station Market Today, Farm Vendor’s Brother Murdered

The Farmer’s Market is closed today. Archie Blair, the man in the rocking chair, the one who has an indelible presence at the Walnut Grove Market, will not be there. His brother James was murdered. James Blair was the Deputy Sherriff that was shot and killed last Friday in Simpson County. Still, Archie Blair says he may be back at the Farmer’s market as early as next week. He has been there almost every Friday from April to October for several years.

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Blair family at this time.