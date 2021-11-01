Fatal Accident in Carthage this morning

At approximately 7:16 a.m. Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Highway 35 South near Freeny Water Association. A collision was reported between an automobile and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was fatally injured. The cause of the collision is currently unknown, but we will update when more information is made available.

5:57 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 North near Double C Feed at Renfroe. No injuries were reported.

6:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 North near Tyson. One lane of traffic was blocked. There were no injuries.

1:28 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of St. Anne Road reporting a break-in.