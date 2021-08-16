Fatal Crash on Highway 15

12:10 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Beech Street.

12:24 p.m. – Several branches of Emergency Personnel were dispatched to the scene of a major crash on Highway 15 South, south of County Road 436. It was a two-vehicle accident with several injuries and at least one individual trapped in their vehicle. Two individuals were said to be airlifted to the hospital and others from the crash were transported to the hospital via ambulance. One fatality was reported.

2:40 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Wilson Street and Pecan Avenue. No injuries were reported.