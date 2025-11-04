Fatal One-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 35 in Hesterville Tuesday Afternoon

UPDATE (11/4/2025 6pm):

Authorities have confirmed the wreck was fatal.

Mr. Bobby Ray Edwards, 74, of Kosciusko was pronounced deceased at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

First Responders in Attala County are currently working a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Attala Rd. 3120 in the Hesterville area.

Initial reports say there is at least one person injured and trapped in their vehicle. The person has been extricated from the vehicle by Attala County Firefighters.

The vehicle is said to have veered off the roadway and struck a tree for an unknown reason. Some on scene speculate that it could have been because of a medical emergency.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation into the crash.