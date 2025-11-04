Big Deals!
HomeLocalFatal One-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 35 in Hesterville Tuesday Afternoon

Fatal One-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 35 in Hesterville Tuesday Afternoon

by
SHARE NOW
Fatal One-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 35 in Hesterville Tuesday Afternoon

UPDATE (11/4/2025 6pm):

Authorities have confirmed the wreck was fatal.

Mr. Bobby Ray Edwards, 74, of Kosciusko was pronounced deceased at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Peco-Foods-canned-food-drive-landing-page.pdf

First Responders in Attala County are currently working a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Attala Rd. 3120 in the Hesterville area.

Initial reports say there is at least one person injured and trapped in their vehicle. The person has been extricated from the vehicle by Attala County Firefighters.

The vehicle is said to have veered off the roadway and struck a tree for an unknown reason. Some on scene speculate that it could have been because of a medical emergency.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation into the crash.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Central Hinds vs Leake Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Tri-County

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Riverfield

VIDEO STREAM: Oak Hill vs Leake Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Canton Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Bowling Green vs Leake Academy

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71114/2-$10-ellis-farmers-mkt-cs-bbq
https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/