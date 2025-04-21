Big Deals!
Father, Step-Mother Charged in Killing of Three-Year-Old in Scott County

LAKE, Miss.–A father admitted he beat his three-year-old child to death and showed deputies where he buried the child, said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

WLBT reports Rodkis Fenderson, has been charged with murder after the child’s body was recovered Friday. The child’s step-mother, Kiera Patrick, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Deputies were acting on a tip about a three-year-old that had not been seen since January, but was never reported missing.

They began an investigation Thursday and that’s when the father confessed, said Lee.

Friday he showed them where the child was buried and a team from the MBI, the Mississippi State Univ. Anthropology Department and Crime Scene Unit recovered the child’s body.

  Carolyn Cleveland
    April 22, 2025 at 10:13 am

    the courts and child welfare office should be investigated for giving this man custody of this child or any child this has happen before in Scott county welfare system

