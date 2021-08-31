Beloved Leake Academy Teacher Dies Over the Weekend

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A favorite teacher who changed lives at Leake Academy has died. In a Facebook post the school announced that Jennie Lou Swearengen passed away over the weekend.

Ms. Swearengen passed due to complications from a stroke she had earlier this year.

Swearengen taught geography and history for 19 years at the school in Madden, before retiring in 2017.

“It was always evident the great love she had for Jesus, her students and her daughter, Sally Kay. We are certain that at the moment she met Jesus she told him…”I have been taking care of my business,” read the Facebook post.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 12-2 p.m., with funeral service following. Thomastown Baptist Church will host visitation and funeral.