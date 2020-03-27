Faye’s Needs Help Badly! You Can Make A Difference

Faye’s needs your help if you can sew, answer phones, and cut fabric. They have orders for hundreds of masks for nursing homes and health care professionals, and they need more help. They have sewing machines for you in the store or you can do it at home on your sewing machine. They will provide the supplies needed. They also need sharp scissors. Their store is large enough that you can keep a safe distance. They have plenty of disinfectant to keep it clean. PLEASE HELP if you can. Call Rick at 601-575-1491. They are on the Square in Philadelphia