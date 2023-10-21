Feds Announce Arrest in Reservation Murder

FROM THE U-S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN JACKSON:

On October 19, 2023, a Red Water man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging murder in the second degree.

According to court documents, Montero Ray Willis, 21, was charged in the criminal complaint which alleged he shot to death another person in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

A criminal complaint is an allegation and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Trails Task Force which is comprised of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, and various state and local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns will prosecute the case.