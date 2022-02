Felonious Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Harm and Other Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

TRISTIN RASBERRY, 25, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond $8,000.

AYARIN K REED, 29, of Carthage, Felonious Child Abuse with Bodily Harm, CPD. Bond $50,000.

ELIJAH E SMITH, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $5,000, N/A X 2.

JOBIE SMITH, 38, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DOMINIQUE L STOVALL, 33, of Carthage, Felonious Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Harm, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD. Bond $50,000, $0 X 4.

JOSH L STROUD, 40, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

MICHAEL R THOMPSON, 47, of Hampton, AK, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, N/A.

JAMES M THORNTON, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, WGPD. Bond $513, $253.

DAVID W VEAZEY, 58, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

WAYNE B WEAVER, 49, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Hold for Other County, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 33, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

LARRY L WINTERS, 37, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, Hold – Detainer for ACSO, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.