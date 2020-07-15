Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Drug Possession in Leake and Attala

DAMIAN P ATKINS, 43, of Lena, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request of Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES F BROWN, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Kosciusko Police Department.

JONATHAN T BROWN, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Moving Violation – No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

SYLVESTER BROWN, 54, of McCool, DUI – 2nd Offense, Improper Turn, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Kosciusko Police Department.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Carthage Police Department.

BILLY J CROSS, 35, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield Right of Way, Reckless Driving, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

JERAMEY M CURTIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

TYLER J DOTSON, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, Kosciusko Police Department.

TIMOTHY S FIELD, 33, of Carthage, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Carthage Police Department.

SHANELL A FONDREN, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Kosciusko Police Department.

SANDRA GARDNER, 51, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Leake County Justice Court.

SHAQUAN S GIBSON, 18, of Lexington, Felony Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Kosciusko Police Department.

ERIC S HALDERMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Improper Turn, Hold for Other Agency, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

ERIC J HAYNES, 30, of Kosciusko, Warrant, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.