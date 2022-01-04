Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Counties

MICHAEL ALBERT, 35, of Mathiston, Felony Child Abuse Endangering the Child’s Health, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 45, of Jackson, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

CHRISTOPHER BEN, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MARQUIS K BROWN, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant, Warrant, CPD. Bond $20,000, $30,000, $5,000.

LIRYNZO T CARTER, 29, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RICARDO GUERRERO-MAURICICIO, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, Lighting Requirement Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

PATRICK M HARDY, 52, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell/Transfer/Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, Littering, LCSO. Bond $25,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $100, $250.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bond Surrender, Warrant, Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500 X 2.

CHRISTOPHER L JONES, 38, of Lena, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.