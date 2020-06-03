Felony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, and Other Recent Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

BRADLEY D BISHOP, 39, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Felony Child Abuse, Warrant – Simple Assault, Bond Surrender, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

ERIK BURKS, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felony, Moving Violation – Switched Tag, Kosciusko Police Department.

JOE T COLEMAN, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

JONATHAN W COWARD, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Weapon or Contraband in a Correctional Facility, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

TERRY O CREMEEN, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

JOSEPH M GIBSON, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, Illegal Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Carthage Police Department.

ROY C GILES, 63, of Thomastown, DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Driving on Wrong Side, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

STAFFORD B GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Carthage Police Department.

MARCO HOLDEN, 28, of Carthage, DUI, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

LAUREN B INGRAM, 28, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

CHAD D JOHNSON, 29, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

RANDA S KENT, 26, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department.

CORNELIOUS K LANDFAIR, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Carthage Police Department.

ANTONIO MCBEATH, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Alcohol, No Driver’s License, Warrant, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

MARVIN L MILLER, 29, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Driver’s License, Kosciusko Police Department.

JULIUS R MILLS, 38, of Carthage, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carthage Police Department.

MARIO M MOORE, 33, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Carthage Police Department.

SYNITHIA V NICHOLS, 41, of Carthage, Uttering Forgery, Carthage Police Department.

HECTOR R OROZCO-MIRANDA, 29, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 24, of Walnut Grove, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officers, Disturbing the Peace, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, Impeding Traffic, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Walnut Grove Police Department.

TIA STARLING, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Bond Surrender, Kosciusko Police Department.

DION D WARD, 42, of Carthage, Possession of Weapon or Contraband in a Correctional Facility, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.