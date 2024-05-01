HomeAttalaFelony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

DEMETRIC K BROOM, 31, of Lena, Felony Cyberstalking, Bench Warrant X 2 – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0 X 2.

 

DERRICK EVANS, 53, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ALAN R LOPEZ, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

TRISTAN C MARTIN, 48, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MICAH MINGO, 27, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency, Drug Court.  Bond $0.

 

CLEVELAND ROBINSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $5,000.

 

KEVIN L THURMAN, 39, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JEREMY G VOWELL, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Give Signal, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $6,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

CIQUERIA WHITE, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

DENISE WILLIAMS, 55, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25, $900.

