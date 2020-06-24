Felony Disorderly Conduct, Drug Possession, and other Leake & Attala Arrests

CHRISTOPHER D ERVING, 34, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

JULIE A FONTENOT, 36, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carthage Police Department.

ANDRE T FORTUNE, 45, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Public Profanity, Failure to Comply, Warrant – Contempt of Court, Carthage Police Department.

GEORGE B FOSTER, 23, of Lexington, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officers, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Improper Passing, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

KELLSI GRIMES, 31, of Carthage, DUI – First Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

QUAYVON D HANNAH, 26, of Kosciusko, Hold for Carthage Police Department, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department.

KIMBERLY L HART, 37, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant – Malicious Mischief, Warrant – Disturbance of Family, Carthage Police Department.

SAMUEL S HILL, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

CARL A HOUSTON, 31, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for MDOC, Kosciusko Police Department.

DEBRA A HYATT, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

ARTANZIA JOHNSON, 26, of Carthage, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officers, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance by Explosions / Noises / Offensive Conduct, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Carthage Police Department.

PAUL LOONEY, 50, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Natchez Trace Park Rangers.