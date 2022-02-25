Felony Domestic Violence, and Another Contraband Charge, in Leake and Attala Arrests

ASHLYNN L LITTLE, 27, of Ridgeland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $10,000, $2,300, $1,900, $1,300.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

DYLAN A POPE, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

ARTIE E SHAW, 39, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,500.

DEMILLO A SMITH, 31, of Clinton, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond $35,000.

BILLY J STEWART, 64, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOHN R THOMPSON, 36, of Lexington, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.