Felony Domestic Violence, and Many DUIs, in Leake and Attala Arrests

ELLIOT MEELY, 31, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $0.

STEVEN R MOBBS, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JANET L MOORE, 57, of Pearl, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

RUSTY E NETHERLAND, 44, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO Bond $10,000.

JASON L PARKER, 40, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

BRADLEY K QUICK, 29, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WD ROBY, 71, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

RICKEY E SANDERS, 39, of West, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Receiving Stolen Property, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

L C SHEPEARD, 70, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DORREEN S STEWART, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Tag, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $299.25, $418.

CATINA L TOWNSEND, 22, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOSEPH R VAUGHAN, 36, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

VIRGILIO VILLATORO, 37, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $75,000, N/A.

CEDRIC D WILDER, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $15,000.

JAMES L WILKERSON, 53, of Madden, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARLES W WINTERS, 40, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.