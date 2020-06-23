Felony Domestic Violence, Credit Card Fraud, and Other Recent Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

STEPHEN ADAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

SHERRIE N AMIKER, 57, of Carthage, Felony Use of Credit Cards-Numbers with Intent to Defraud, Carthage Police Department.

JEROMAINE K BARNES, 40, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

EDDIE J BRANNING, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

TIMOTHY BRAY, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

JEREMY M BROOKS, 18, of Canton, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Harm, Reckless Driving, Disregard for a Traffic Device, Carthage Police Department.

ROSE M BROWN, 36, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department.

SYLVESTER BURKS, 38, of Lena, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Trespass – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, Carthage Police Department.

JOSEPH M COMANS, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, Bond Surrender X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

KEVIN C CROSS, 26, of Forest, Warrant – Contempt of Court, Carthage Police Department.

BRYAN K EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Warrant, Contempt of Court, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.