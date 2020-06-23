Home » Attala » Felony Domestic Violence, Credit Card Fraud, and Other Recent Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Felony Domestic Violence, Credit Card Fraud, and Other Recent Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Posted on

STEPHEN ADAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

 

SHERRIE N AMIKER, 57, of Carthage, Felony Use of Credit Cards-Numbers with Intent to Defraud, Carthage Police Department.

 

JEROMAINE K BARNES, 40, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

EDDIE J BRANNING, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

TIMOTHY BRAY, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

 

JEREMY M BROOKS, 18, of Canton, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Harm, Reckless Driving, Disregard for a Traffic Device, Carthage Police Department.

 

ROSE M BROWN, 36, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department.

 

SYLVESTER BURKS, 38, of Lena, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Trespass – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, Carthage Police Department.

 

JOSEPH M COMANS, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, Bond Surrender X 2, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

KEVIN C CROSS, 26, of Forest, Warrant – Contempt of Court, Carthage Police Department.

 

BRYAN K EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Warrant, Contempt of Court, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

