Felony Drug, and Other Recent Arrests, in Attala and Leake Counties

Posted on

ANTONIO BANKS, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Carthage Police Department.

 

BRANDON L GOSS, 21, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

BYRON GRIFFIN, 54, of Carthage, Warrant – Felony Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

JODECI D HARPER, 27, of Carthage, Warrant x 13, Hold for Other Agency, Carthage Police Department.

 

MICKEY HARRELL, 59, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Sale / Possession of Alcohol, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

TONY R HARRINGTON, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary / B&E of a Dwelling, Burglary, Felony Hold, Neshoba Sheriff’s Office.

 

MARCO HOULDEN, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant – Contempt of Court, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

JOHNNY R JOHNSON, 47, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Sale / Possession of Alcohol, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

MICHAEL G KEMP, 56, of Carthage, Warrant – Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Carthage Police Department.

 

COY W KITCHENS, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Identifying Information, No Driver’s License, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

QURAN J MATTISON, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Marijuana – 1-5 kilograms, Warrant x 5, Carthage Police Department.

 

CHRISTOPHER MCLELLAN, 27, of Goodman, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

JAMES F MCMILLON, 44, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Taking of a Motor Vehicle – Felony, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department.

 

MARVIN L MILLER, 29, of Kosciusko, Warrant x 6, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

 

JASON PIGG, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Drug Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

 

LENOIS TOWNSEND, 59, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

TOMMY WILDERSON, 32, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Carthage Police Department.

