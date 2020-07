Felony Drug Possession, Petit Larceny, and Other Neshoba Arrests

DUSTIN CAINE, 37. of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KENYA CLAY, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Circuit Court Hold, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JOHN EDWARD HICKS, 64, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ELIZABETH ODEAN JENKINS, 19, of Union, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 35, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CHRISTOPHER DEANDREW LYNCH, 29, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd Offense, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

TYKEYVIOUS DESHUN MILLER, 19, of Carthage, Probation Violation, Mississippi Department of Corrections.

WILLIE EVERETTE NEEDHAM, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KELLIE WATSON, 23, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Possession of Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.