Felony Drug, Shoplifting, and Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 50, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $1,500.

AMY R BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, PPD. Bond $2,000, $500, $1,000.

DEVIN T CHARLIE, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond N/A.

REGINALD FULTON, 47, of Starkville, DUI – Test Refusal, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $1,600, $500.

MICHAEL O GREEN, 57, of Jackson, Felony Forgery, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False Pretenses, Detainer for Federal Agency – Flowood PD, Felony Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Detainer for Federal Agency – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $30,000, $500, $10,000, $0, N/A, N/A, $0.

QUANELIOUS K HAYES, 16, of Philadelphia, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, PPD. Bond $1,500.

JERRY HESTER, 55, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

MICHEAL SHOEMAKER, 25, of Noxapater, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Detainer for Other Agency – PPD, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A, $0, N/A.

JAYLAN C WILSON, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

RANDALE H YORK, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Failure to Give Signal, PPD. Bond $5,000, $500, $500.