HomeLocalFelony Drug, Shoplifting, and Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

Felony Drug, Shoplifting, and Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

by
SHARE NOW

SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 50, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

AMY R BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $500, $1,000.

 

DEVIN T CHARLIE, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

REGINALD FULTON, 47, of Starkville, DUI – Test Refusal, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $1,600, $500.

 

MICHAEL O GREEN, 57, of Jackson, Felony Forgery, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False Pretenses, Detainer for Federal Agency – Flowood PD, Felony Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Detainer for Federal Agency – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $30,000, $500, $10,000, $0, N/A, N/A, $0.

 

QUANELIOUS K HAYES, 16, of Philadelphia, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

JERRY HESTER, 55, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

MICHEAL SHOEMAKER, 25, of Noxapater, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Detainer for Other Agency – PPD, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A, $0, N/A.

 

JAYLAN C WILSON, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

RANDALE H YORK, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Failure to Give Signal, PPD.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

$10K Lottery Ticket Unclaimed in Philadelphia

Drug Trafficking, Felony Forgery, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Careless Driving Arrests in Leake and Attala

Drugs, DUIs, and Animal Cruelty in Neshoba Arrests

DUI, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Drugs and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests