Felony DUI, Drug Possession, and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba CountyNeshoba

IDALLAZ BOWEN, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

SAMUEL BERT COLEMAN, 42, of Noxapater, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

WILLIAM LLOYD HAMMER, 59, of Union, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800.

ANGELICA JADE IRWIN, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 72, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $300, $800.

JAMES MCCARTY, 37, of Union, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

JAMES HICKMAN REED, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER SPENCER, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Improper Start from Stopped Position, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $1,000, $400, $300, $400, $600, $600.

TORONO ALEXANDER WILLIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, None / Expired Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $200.

