Felony Firearm Possession, Aggravated Assault, and Domestic Violence in Attala & Leake Arrests

DYLAN R BROOKS, 19, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, WGPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DELANDIS T BURT, 31, of Sallis, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,900, $0.

 

KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBERT E DEES, 36, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence, Simple Assault, Trespass, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

XAVIER L DENSON, 44, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JUAN GARCIA, 22, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  bond $1,000.

 

TIMONTEZ J GILL, 22, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 39, of Carthage, Trespass, Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing (etc.) Language in Telephone or Electronic Communication, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

WILLIE G GRIFFIN, 34, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

JASON HALL, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

DANIEL T HARVEY, 38, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, Warrant, KPD. Bond $1,000, $900, $1,000, $0.

 

ERIC HOLMES, 42, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

 

LEROY JOHNSON, 47, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Weapon on Educational Property, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault, Brandishing a Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Profanity in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

TEVIN A JOHNSON, 26, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

