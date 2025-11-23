Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Multiple DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 35, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

REGINA CHICKAWAY, 21, of Conehatta, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

SKYDON COMBY, 20, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $30,000, N/A.

TERRENCE DIXON, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

JOSEPH RAY GOSS, 36, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $10,000.

NIAMBI HENSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Serving Days, PPD. Bond $0.

LAVANIEL S JEFFERSON, 26, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

RICKY R JONES, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $500, N/A.

KATIE MAE MINGO, 27, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, Child Restraint Law X 4, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation X 5, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $300 X 4, $800, $300, $300, $1,500, $60 X 5, $10,000.

HAROLD H SOCKEY, 41, of Carthage, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

DEANDRA MONTRELL THOMPSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000 X 2.

D’SHAWN HAKEEM WEATHERSBY, 25, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

KENNETH RAY WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.