Felony Possession and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

ROGER D LEPARD, 69, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHANDA R MCBETH, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

EDDIE L MCGOWEN, 51, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $0.

 

NOLAN J MESSER, 46, of Tallahassee, FL, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

JEFFREY R MOORE, 61, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000.

 

MELVIN MOORE, 43, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Possession / Sale of Alcohol – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Littering, KPD.  Bond $2,300, $800, $1,300, $1,100, $1,000, $1,300, $500, $600.

 

STEPHEN D MOORE, 64, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT A MORRISON, 38, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,900, $500, $1,000.

