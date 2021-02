Felony Possession, Bad Check, DUI in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 29, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

RONNIE LYNN EDWARDS, 41, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $ 15,000, $0.

CAMERON BAILEY LILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

LINNIE A MALONE, 50, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

TAWAINA MCSWAIN, 41, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

DARREL W MINGO, 50, of Conehatta, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $0.

KEITH C NASH, 34, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANGELA NICOLE SINGLETON, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $600, $0.