Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Felony Tampering with Evidence Arrests in Leake & Attala

ANTONIO D BANKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

DEREK D BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.

TAMMY D BERRY, 21, of McCool, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

MATISKA D BLOODSAW, 44, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,500.

LAKENDRICK K BREWER, 34, of Ludlow, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond $20,000,$674.25, $424.25, $639.25, $418, N/A.

JOSHUA J BROWN, 21, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Littering, CPD. Bond $15,000, $228, $218, $674.25, $674.25, $418, $267.50.

KAYLA M CHAMBLEE, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $20,000, $424.25, $674.25.

WILLIAM R CHUNN, 26, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JOHN N CONSTANT, 64, of Durant, DUI – 1st Offense, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

JONATHAN W COWARD, 31, of Carthage, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2.

BILLY J CROSS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

BAILEY W FORTENBERRY, 18, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $52.

MICAH T GLASS, 21, of Forest, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Running Stop Sign, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $220, $1,917.75, $239.25.

KILRAY R GREEN, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

BILLY HART, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond N/A.

MARCO HOLDEN, 28, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.