Felony Pursuit by Multiple Law Enforcement Units Brings Multiple Charges

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office said “Sheriff’s deputies encountered a Red Ford Ranger pickup on Highway 16 West with multiple traffic infractions. The attempted traffic stop led to a felony pursuit with the passenger of the pickup waiving a handgun at officers during the pursuit. The pursuit led deputies onto the Pearl River Reservation by way of BIA Road 0022. At one point the driver eluded deputies, which soon involved Choctaw Police Officers and Choctaw Wildlife Officers. The pursuit continued back to Highway 16, travelling east towards Philadelphia. The pursuit ended in the Tractor Supply parking lot where enforcement officers were able to block the truck in to prevent fleeing. Lonnie Eugene Ray of Byhalia, MS was the driver and Trevor Bell of 4460 Mirard Drive, Olive Branch, MS was the passenger. Both were arrested and charged with:

Ray

Felony Pursuit

Aggravated Assault on Police Officer

DUI 1 st Offence

Offence Improper Passing

Reckless Driving

Disobey to Traffic Control Device

No Proof of Liability Insurance

Resisting Arrest

Seatbelt Violation

Disorderly Conduct- Failure to comply

Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway

Bell

False ID Information

Seatbelt Violation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Any information on crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.

photo) at end of pursuit