Fewer People Getting the Vaccine; More Coronavirus Deaths in Central Miss.

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Fewer people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine this month, according to data from the Miss. Dept. of Health. Mississippi still has the lowest vaccine rate of any state in the country.

The rate at which people get the vaccine tends to go up when the number of cases go up, and vice versa. As the Delta variant has started to slow, the number of vaccines per week has also gone down. It was at a peak in the middle of August.

Doctors and the Miss. Dept. of Health still believe that the best way to keep from getting the virus, or to minimize its impact if you do get it, is to get the vaccine.

Today MSDH is reporting 2,353 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 39 deaths, and 106 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 468,498 cases, 9,100 deaths, and 1,247,757 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/UTfdb4BE9o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 15, 2021

Three more people in central Mississippi have died from the virus. That includes one person each in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties.

Over the past day the state Dept. of Health reports 2,353 more case, with 39 more deaths.

The department is also concerned about West Nile virus, with the first human case for the season reported this week.

This year's first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) infection in Mississippi has been reported. It's a reminder that common-sense precautions can keep your risk of illness low. Learn about WNV and ways to prevent it at https://t.co/JJwEuEe6tX pic.twitter.com/swd4wLZtJ4 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 15, 2021

Their advice is to get rid of standing water, wear deet, avoid areas where mosquitoes gather, don’t go out in the evenings and to wear long sleeves if you do.