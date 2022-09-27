Fighting, Reckless Drivers, a Naked Stroll and more in Leake Today

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

4:31 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Storm Road in the Lena area. The person causing the disturbance left before deputies arrived.

7:48 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 16 in front of Burger King. No injuries were reported.

8:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on John Ivy Rd near Whit Alford Rd.

9:16 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Dossville Rd.

9:52 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a person acting suspicious at Deweese Title Loan on Hwy 16.

9:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS HWY Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 16 West near Deer Park Rd. One person received minor injuries.

11:13 a.m. – Lena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Storm Rd in Lena when a caller reported a vehicle on fire there.

12:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies and MS HWY Patrol responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident on Hwy 16 West at the intersection of the Natchez Trace, blocking the entrance to the Natchez Trace. No injuries were reported.

3:33 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly when a naked man was seen walking in the area.