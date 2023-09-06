HomeLeakeFighting, Reckless Driving, and Fire in Leake on Tuesday

Fighting, Reckless Driving, and Fire in Leake on Tuesday

by
On Tuesday, August 5th just after 9 a.m., Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to a loaded log truck driving recklessly on Hwy 25 S headed north.

A caller reported a disturbance between a male and female that occurred at the intersection of Old Walnut Grove Rd. and Hwy 487 at 9:17 a.m.  The caller stated the female left driving and the male left walking.

Reformation Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Reformation Rd. just before 4 p.m. MS Forestry Commission was called to assist.

