Mississippi legislators begin their 2021 session today. Adopting the new state flag is one of the first tasks at hand. A commission designed the new flag, and voters approved the design in November by 73 percent. Legislators now have to vote to make the new flag an official state symbol. Then it is officially adopted. The new flag features a magnolia blossom and the phrase, “In God We Trust.” This will be the third Mississippi State Flag and the first new one in over a century.