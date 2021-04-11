Home » Local » Final Day of Mudbug Festival

Today is the final day of the Mudbug Festival. There are still rides, entertainment, and plenty of food. Gates open today at 12pm. Prices are $1.50 per coupon, $25 for 22 coupons and $60 for 50 coupons. The public can also enjoy all rides for one low wristband price of $15 on Wednesday, April 7, and $25 on the remaining days. Advanced ride wristbands can be purchased online for $20 at https://tickets.authentigate.ca/store/#/NAME/546. Tickets for today’s musical performances can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?radius=10000&sort=relevance%2Cdesc&tab=events&q=mississippi%2Bmudbug%2Bfestival&daterange=all.

Sunday, April 11, 2021

  • 12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
  • 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
  • 12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $15 with presale ticket or $20 the day of
  • 1:00 p.m. – Doctor Zarr performance
  • 1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins
  • 7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes
  • 8:00 p.m. – Gates close

For more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, visit www.MississippiFairgrounds.com online or follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds page on Facebook.

 

