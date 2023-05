The Neshoba County Extension Office is hosting the Youth Walk-a-Weigh summer program.

The program is open to youth ages 8-18 and begins on Tuesday, May 30th at Northside Park then will meet every Monday June 6 – July 17 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Register your child by Monday, May 22nd by calling the Neshoba County Extension Office at 601-656-4011.