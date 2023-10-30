Fire, Vandalism, and Disturbances Sunday in Leake

HomeLeakeFire, Vandalism, and Disturbances Sunday in Leake

Leake County first responders answered calls for a woods fire, multiple disturbances, and vehicle vandalism on Sunday, October 29th.

Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Robinson Rd. West near Pickens Circle at approximately 1:52 p.m.

Deputies were called to Blue Bird Ln. twice regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred there.  Deputies also responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Firetower Rd.

Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Truesdale Rd. just after 9:30 p.m. when a caller reported that their vehicle had been vandalized.  The vehicle was reportedly scratched, and the tires were slashed.

