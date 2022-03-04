Firefighters Stayed Busy in Leake

1:59 a.m. – Madden Volunteer Firefighters were called to the home that was lost in a fire on Highway 488 in the Madden area when they received reports of it rekindling again. Firefighters put the flames out quickly.

7:25 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 in front of McDonalds. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle did have to be towed.

11:16 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers responded to a grass fire on Highway 488 near the Freeny area. It was reported that the fire was in the backyard of a residence and spreading quickly. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

12:37 p.m. – Barnes Volunteer Firefighters were called to a grass fire on Mount Charity Road near the Barnes area.

12:59 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a to an out-of-control grass fire behind Evon’s Jewelry on Highway 16.