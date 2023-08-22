Fires and a Crash Monday in Leake

On Monday, August 21, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Edinburg Volunteers, Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and other first responders were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 W near Pearl Hill Rd. No injuries were reported. The roadway was blocked while the 18-wheeler was moved.

The Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a small fire at a residence on Red Dog Rd. near Harkins Rd. just after 5 p.m. Firefighters quickly got the flames extinguished.

Carthage Fire Department and Leake Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire out of control on Hwy 35 N near the Redwater community. MS Forestry Commission was called to assist in containing the fire.