Fires and a Crash Monday in Leake

On Monday, August 21, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Edinburg Volunteers, Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and other first responders were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 W near Pearl Hill Rd.  No injuries were reported.  The roadway was blocked while the 18-wheeler was moved.

The Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a small fire at a residence on Red Dog Rd. near Harkins Rd. just after 5 p.m. Firefighters quickly got the flames extinguished.

Carthage Fire Department and Leake Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire out of control on Hwy 35 N near the Redwater community.  MS Forestry Commission was called to assist in containing the fire.

1 comment
  1. M. Taylor
    M. Taylor
    August 22, 2023 at 6:21 pm

    Thank you for getting the information out. My husband was caught in the traffic jam on hwy 16 on last night. He turned around and drove do 1 1/2 hours in another direction to get home.

    Reply

