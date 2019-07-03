Fireworks are Fun, but Remember to Use Them Safely

Fireworks. An American tradition to celebrate the 4th of July. Elaborate displays are put on all over the country that light up the sky and leave us all in a sense of awe.

But those sparkles, bottle rockets, and Roman Candles all have one thing in common: fire.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that on a typical New Year’s holiday, more fires are reported nationwide than on any other day. The NFPA also reports that in 2011, fireworks caused approximately 17,800 fires resulting in $32 millions in property damage. And in 2012, an estimated 8,700 people were treated in emergency rooms due to fireworks related injuries.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends the following safety tips to ensure your family has a safe holiday weekend: