First Case of West Nile Virus in Attala County Reported

The State Health Department is confirming a case of West Nile virus in Attala County, the first in the local area this summer. The total statewide is now 15 with one death in Washington County. Earlier, a blood donor in Holmes County tested positive for the virus but because that person didn’t have symptoms of the mosquito-transmitted disease, it’s not considered to be a case of West Nile.

Last year, there were no confirmed cases in Attala County, although Leake County had one and Neshoba County had two, including one person who died. So far this year, there have been no West Nile cases in Leake or Neshoba.