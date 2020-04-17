First Covid-19 death reported in Neshoba County

Neshoba County has reported its first COVID-19 death.

There have been 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county so far. 220 people have been tested for the virus at Neshoba General Hospital. 28 of those tests have been positive. The other positive results have come from other clinics in the area.

In response, Mayor James Young said, “We send our prayers to the family, our family, during this time of sadness. We pray for our nation. God bless us all.”

Mayor Young has repeatedly encouraged residents to take the virus seriously as the numbers continue to climb. In a recent interview, Young said the city will be cracking down on the new curfew in hopes of slowing the spread.